Premier League: Lampard in Mourinho crosshairs

Frank Lampard will go toe to toe with former boss Jose Mourinho in a Premier League London derby this weekend.

When Jose Mourinho took over as Tottenham boss last month, his side were 12 points behind Frank Lampard’s Chelsea and looked out of the running for the top four.

But Spurs will leapfrog their London rivals into fourth place in the Premier League if they come out on top on Sunday in a match pitting the grizzled Portuguese veteran against one of his key players during their time together at Stamford Bridge.

It is not the first time the pair have locked horns from opposing dugouts. Lampard came out on top last season when he took his Derby side to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in the League Cup, but both have since moved on to new clubs.

Chelsea have stumbled in recent weeks, losing four of their past five Premier League matches, with the boss hinting at striking reinforcements in the January transfer window.

The mood is however different at Spurs, who have won four of their last five games since Mourinho took charge.

Elsewhere, Leicester must realistically beat Manchester City and Liverpool in their next two matches to stand any chance of winning a second Premier League title in five seasons.

A win for Brendan Rodgers’ high-flying team on Saturday would close the gap to Liverpool to seven points ahead of their summit meeting with the Premier League leaders on December 26.

Defending champions City, on the other hand, can move to within one point of Leicester if they end the Foxes’ nine-match unbeaten league run.

The Manchester United puzzle continues in their trip to Watford as they find a way to put away the smaller sides despite getting memorable results against the top clubs.