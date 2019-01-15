Premier League: Jesus Bags Brace as City Ease Past Wolves

Gabriel Jesus netted twice as Manchester City beat 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 to cut Premier League leaders Liverpool’s advantage to four points on Monday.

The Brazilian tapped in after 10 minutes following an inch-perfect cross from Leroy Sane, and struck again from the penalty spot before the break after Wolves had been reduced to 10 men as Willy Boly was shown a straight red card.

To their credit Wolves were diligent in defence after the break and restricted City’s chances although they did concede again when substitute Kevin de Bruyne whipped in a cross that glanced in off Wolves’ Conor Coady.

After back-to-back league defeats during the Christmas fixtures, City have now won five matches in a row in all competitions, racking up 24 goals in the process, and look primed to give chase to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as the league enters the business end.

With Tottenham Hotspur losing on Sunday, it now looks a two-horse race to win the Premier League with Liverpool on 57 points and City on 53 from 22 games. Tottenham have 48.