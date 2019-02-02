Premier League: Higuain, Hazard Shine as Chelsea Bounce Back

Gonzalo Higuain netted a brace in a 5-0 demolition of Huddersfield on Saturday to ease the pressure on Maurizio Sarri.

Blues boss Sarri had been under fire after Chelsea suffered their heaviest Premier League defeat for 23 years in a humiliating 4-0 loss at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Amid reports the Italian is already in danger of the sack less than a year after taking charge, he was indebted to his old friend Higuain for lifting the gloom around Stamford Bridge.

Higuain, signed on loan from Juventus, opened his account early in the first half of Chelsea’s biggest win of the season.

Eden Hazard’s controversial penalty doubled Chelsea’s lead before halftime, and further goals for Hazard, Higuain and David Luiz after the interval saw Chelsea end a run of two successive league defeats in emphatic fashion.

After winning for only the second time in their last five league matches, the Blues climb back into fourth place above Arsenal, who trail by three points and face Manchester City on Sunday, as they battle to qualify for the Champions League.

Earlier, Son Heung-Min scored his second goal in four days as Tottenham Hotspur saw off Newcastle United 1-0 at Wembley and leapfrogged Manchester City into second place in the Premier League.

Just when it looked like Spurs might register their first draw this season, Son fired an 83rd-minute shot from outside the area which somehow crept under goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to put them four points behind Liverpool who play on Monday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers equalled their highest tally of 11 victories in a Premier League season with an impressive 3-1 win at Everton on Saturday – Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker getting the goals for the visitors.

Burnley converted a stoppage time penalty through Ashley Barnes to earn a 1-1 draw with Southampton at Turf Moor after a superb 55th minute strike from Nathan Redmond had given Southampton the lead.