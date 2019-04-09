Premier League: Hazard Double Moves Chelsea Third

Eden Hazard was in stunning form as Chelsea moved up to third in the Premier League, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over West Ham on Monday.

His first goal was a collector’s item, as he collected the ball just inside the West Ham half, jinked past three defenders before coolly slotting home.

Victory ensured Chelsea moved into third in the Premier League, two points clear of Tottenham and three ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal in the race for a top-four finish.

Both their London rivals and Manchester United – five points back in sixth – now have a game in hand on Sarri’s men.

Amid speculation of a possible summer move to Real Madrid, Hazard insisted he is focused solely on delivering Champions League football for Chelsea next season either via a top-four finish or winning the Europa League.

“For now I am just focusing on Chelsea until the end of the season,” he said.

“I want to finish in the top four and do well in the Europa League. We still have a lot to do and then we will see.”

West Ham failed to really threaten the Blues, and the points were secured in stoppage time when Hazard was given acres of space to control Ross Barkley’s pass and produced the finish to match his virtuoso performance.