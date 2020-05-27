Premier League gets 3pm Live transmission

The Premier League have finally given the green light for 3pm games to be shown live on TV – with some matches even set to be aired for free.

This comes after top-flight bosses have dropped its opposition to the game being shown to compensate for them being behind closed doors.

The long-standing blackout was lifted last month, but Premier League bosses initially claimed they still wouldn’t allow 3pm matches to be broadcast.

But now they have had a “change of heart”, according to The Times – with the previously blocked games now allowed to be shown.

There are 92 Premier League matches left to be played this season, with the restart pencilled in for June 12, although some suspect it may be more like June 26.

Liverpool have a near unassailable 25 point lead over defending champions Manchester City as they look to claim their first title in 30 years.

