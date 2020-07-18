Premier League: Fans to return in October

In a major boost for sports in the UK, fans could be able to return to stadiums in England from October, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In the new project, pilots will take place from 1 August but any stadium reopenings would be subject to coronavirus guidelines.

“We will pilot larger gatherings in venues like sports stadiums with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn,” said Johnson on Friday.

“From October, we intend to bring back audiences in stadiums.

“Again, these changes must be done in a Covid-secure way, subject to the successful outcome of pilots.”

The Premier League is understood to be pleased by the proposals and wants the maximum number of fans allowed back in stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so.

The league is also willing to offer pre-season games as possible trial events before the start of next season.

