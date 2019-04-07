Premier League: Everton Dent Arsenal’s Top Four Bid

Arsenal saw their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League dented on Sunday as Everton captain Phil Jagielka scored the winner in a dominant 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.

The veteran defender, who was brought into the team for a rare appearance after Michael Keane had to withdraw in the warm-up through illness, scored after 10 minutes to earn his side a well-deserved third straight league win.

It marked a significant setback for the Gunners, who remain fourth in the table but missed an opportunity to leap ahead of their third-placed north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Unai Emery’s side stay on 63 points, one behind Spurs, level with fifth-placed Chelsea and two clear of Manchester United in an increasingly tight battle for the Champions League berths.

Marco Silva’s side have been on a resurgence since the draw in the Merseyside derby against table-topping Liverpool, and they were hungry and aggressive throughout the match.

The victory moves them up to ninth on 46 points, temporarily above Watford who take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in an FA Cup semifinal later today.