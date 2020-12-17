Premier League clubs vote against five substitutes

Premier League clubs have, for the third time, rejected the reintroduction of five substitutions per match during Thursday’s shareholders’ meeting.

Sky Sports reports that the proposal failed to meet the threshold of 14 votes in favour at a meeting of the 20 clubs after it was previously voted down twice before the 2020/21 campaign began.

This means that the PL will remain the only league across Europe to maintain the traditional three substitutes format.

In a positive development however, permanent concussion substitutions have been approved by the clubs and teams will be permitted to name nine players on the bench, up from the previous seven, from this weekend.

The Premier League statement read:

“Premier League Shareholders today met for the final time this year to discuss a number of topics.

With player welfare the Premier League’s priority, clubs agreed in principle to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions following approval of the trial by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) yesterday.

The trial is a result of IFAB’s consultation with stakeholders and recommendations from their concussion expert group to allow additional substitutions for players with actual or suspected concussion.

The Premier League will look to implement protocols which will allow a maximum of two concussion substitutes to be used per team, with the opposition side able to use the equivalent number.

The additional concussion substitutions may be made regardless of the number of substitutions a team have made already.

The League will now apply for permission from IFAB, via The FA, to take part in the trial, which could be implemented as early as January 2021.

The League’s Medical Working Group will meet on Friday to further consider the protocols and their implementation following the publication of guidance by IFAB and FIFA.

Shareholders also approved an amendment to Premier League rules to increase the number of substitutes a club may include in their team sheet from seven to nine, from Match Round 14 in Season 2020/21 only.”

