Premier League: City Reclaim Top Spot, Chelsea Hold United

Manchester City are now just two victories away from retaining their Premier League title after Sergio Aguero’s second-half goal gave them a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Aguero struck in the 64th minute to break the deadlock as Burnley’s organisation and resilience threatened to keep Pep Guardiola’s men out.

The champions need victory at home to Leicester City and away at Brighton to ensure they keep the crown.

Elsewhere, a mistake by goalkeeper David de Gea gifted Chelsea an equaliser as Manchester United’s top four hopes received another dent.

With United leading through Juan Mata’s goal against his former club, De Gea spilled Antonio Rudiger’s 30-yard attempt for Marcos Alonso to level shortly before the interval.

But the Spaniard – whose form has been suspect of late – did come to his side’s rescue deep in stoppage time to deny Gonzalo Higuain a dramatic winner.

Then draw leaves United sixth in the table, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with two games to play, and a point behind Arsenal who were hammered 3-0 at Leicester for a third defeat on the trot.