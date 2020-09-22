Premier League: City off to winning start

Manchester City survived a scare to start their Premier League title challenge with a 3-1 win at Wolves on Monday.

Pep Guardiola’s side could not afford to slip up at Molineux if they wanted to keep pace with the champions Liverpool and they raced into a two-goal lead before half-time thanks to Kevin De Bruyne’s penalty and Foden’s cool finish.

City’s swaggering first half gave way to an anxious spell as Wolves dominated after the interval and they had to cling on after Raul Jimenez got one back before Gabriel Jesus sealed the points in stoppage time.

Guardiola was delighted to open with a victory given the shorter than usual pre-season.

“We could not run much because we are tired in our legs but in general we did a good game,” he said.

“The period that we are in, the situation that we had this last two weeks, I expected some moments where we suffer but in general we controlled it well.

“It was a good performance. We know how difficult it is in this stadium.

“Sometimes we need more time to get to our best condition but it was a good start to come here and win.”

