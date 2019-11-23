Premier League: City halt Chelsea’s run

Manchester City kept Premier League leaders Liverpool in their sights on Saturday after battling back to beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool’s hard-fought 2-1 win at Crystal Palace meant City went into their evening match against high-flying Chelsea 12 points behind the pacesetters.

Frank Lampard’s men had the better of the early stages in Manchester and N’Golo Kante gave them a deserved lead midway through the first half.

But the lead lasted only eight minutes before Kevin De Bruyne equalised after a wicked deflection off defender Kurt Zouma left goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga helpless.

Pep Guardiola’s City were soon in the lead after Riyad Mahrez cut inside from the right to fire a low left-footed shot into the far corner and they held on to seal a vital 2-1 win.

Earlier, Liverpool once again demonstrated their knack for scoring last-gasp winners, with Roberto Firmino finishing from close range following a goalmouth scramble.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester kept up their dogged pursuit of the leaders, with second-half goals from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy giving them a fifth successive league win.

In the early kick-off at the London Stadium, Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane were on the scoresheet for Spurs as Mourinho won his first game in charge 3-2 days after replacing the sacked Mauricio Pochettino.

Arsenal needed a stoppage-time goal to draw 2-2 with lowly Southampton, increasing the pressure on manager Unai Emery.

In-form Wolves won 2-1 at 10-man Bournemouth courtesy of a Joao Moutinho free-kick and Raul Jimenez’s goal to climb to fifth in the table, while Norwich lifted themselves off bottom spot in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory away to Everton.

