Premier League: City Back on Top after Spurs Win

Phil Foden’s first Premier League goal gave Manchester City some measure of revenge on Tottenham for their Champions League exit as the champions won 1-0 win to move back top of the table on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s men edge one point ahead of Liverpool once more with four games of a titanic title race left for both sides.

City’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies was ended by defeat on away goals to Spurs on Wednesday.

However, they remain on course for a first ever treble of domestic trophies in England as they survived a nervy finale after another blistering start.

City struck within five minutes when Foden, making just his second Premier League start, immediately justified Guardiola’s faith by heading home Sergio Aguero’s nodded pass across goal from Bernardo Silva’s cross.

History however failed to repeat itself as Spurs had numerous chances to strike back but spurned them – Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen the culprits.

Both sides suffered from their midweek exertions and the blazing sun as the second-half meandered along at a much more subdued pace.

Spurs had a penalty appeal of their own turned down when Kyle Walker handled inside the area, and Raheem Sterling could not believe his misfortune once more when stand-in goalie Paulo Gazzaniga stuck out an outstretched leg to prevent Sterling sealing a vital three points from Leroy Sane’s cut-back.