Premier League: Chelsea drop points at Brighton

Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored with a spectacular overhead kick to stun Chelsea and earn Brighton an unlikely point in a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium on New Year day.

Brighton struggled for most of the match and looked set for defeat before the Iranian substitute, who scored his first goal for the club in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, brought the home support to their feet in the 84th minute his sublime strike.

Cesar Azpilicueta gave Chelsea the lead with his third of the season – and first in the Premier League this decade – when he fired in from close range after Tammy Abraham’s shot was blocked by Aaron Mooy.

Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga produced a one-handed stop to deny substitute Aaron Connolly and then saved Neal Maupay’s low drive with his feet to spare the Blues’ blushes.

The point extends fourth-placed Chelsea’s advantage over Manchester United in fifth to five points, while Brighton move up a place to 13th, above Burnley on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa moved out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Jack Grealish, who had a goal ruled out for offside, turned provider for Wesley 16 minutes later, before making it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time with a powerful strike inside the box.

Burnley responded in the second half, though it took until the 80th minute for Chris Wood to record their first shot on target – nodding a cross past goalkeeper Tom Heaton at the back post to make it 2-1.