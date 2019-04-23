Premier League: Chelsea Climb to Fourth after Burnley Draw

Chelsea move up to fourth in the Premier League after being held to a frustrating 2-2 draw at home by hardworking Burnley on Monday night.

Maurizio Sarri’s side fell behind to Jeff Hendrick’s fine finish before N’Golo Kante equalised moments later.

Without a win in their last two league games, Chelsea will take only slender comfort from climbing one point above fifth placed Arsenal into fourth place, level on points with third placed Tottenham.

Chelsea would have gone third with a victory, but instead they have now played a game more than top four rivals Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United, who are three points behind in sixth.

It was a missed opportunity after defeats for Tottenham, Arsenal and United at the weekend and Chelsea were booed off at fulltime.

Chelsea were stunned in the eighth minute when Jeff Hendrick’s rocket put Burnley ahead.

Eden Hazard’s majestic assist for N’Golo Kante helped Chelsea draw level four minutes later.

Cutting in from the left, the Belgian playmaker twisted and turned so rapidly that Burnley defender Matt Lowton fell flat on his backside as the Belgian picked out Kante for a powerful shot that flashed past Heaton from 10 yards out.

Pushing forward with pace and precision, Chelsea went in front two minutes later when Higuain turned smartly to pick out Azpilicueta.

The Chelsea defender executed a deft back-heel to Higuain, who continued his run and crashed a brilliant finish into the roof of the net from an acute angle.

But Burnley punished more abject Chelsea defending to equalise in the 24th minute.

With Chelsea slow to react to a Burnley free-kick, Ben Mee’s header was glanced on by Chris Wood and the unmarked Barnes apply the finishing touch with a close-range volley.