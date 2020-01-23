Premier League: Burnley stun United, Spurs return to winning ways

Pressure mounted on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Burnley recorded a shock 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Solskjaer’s side suffered a third defeat in their last four Premier League games to put the United boss’s job security back under the microscope.

Burnley’s first top-flight win at Old Trafford since 1962, secured by Chris Wood’s 39th minute opener and a Jay Rodriguez thunderbolt after the break, exposed the flaws in a lacklustre United side who have made their worst start to a season since 1989-90.

The majority of Old Trafford was on its feet when chants of “stand up if you hate Glazers” echoed around the ground in reference to United’s owners.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was also subjected to many other abusive chants, while those few fans who remained in the stadium booed Solskjaer and his players at fulltime.

Fifth placed United are six points behind fourth placed Chelsea as they battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top four finish.

Elsewhere, Tottenham boosted their top four prospects with a 2-1 win over Norwich courtesy of a late winner from Son Heung-min.

Jose Mourinho’s men snapped a four-game winless streak in the league and breathe new life into their sputtering campaign.

Dele Alli’s opener had ended a three-game run without even scoring in the league for sixth placed Spurs before Teemu Pukki’s penalty 20 minutes from time for bottom-of-the-table Norwich.

South Korea forward Son’s stooping header 11 minutes from time hauled Jose Mourinho’s men within six points of Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Ayoze Perez scored twice as third placed Leicester ended their two-match winless league run with a 4-1 victory over West Ham that was marred by an injury to their leading scorer Jamie Vardy.

Vardy limped off just before halftime at the King Power Stadium with his side 1-0 ahead, but manager Brendan Rodgers played down the injury as he welcomed the return of Nigerian midfield anchor, Wilfred Ndidi, whose absence had been badly felt by the club.