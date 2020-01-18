Premier League: Arsenal, City stumble; Wolves stun Saints

Manchester City’s faint title hopes suffered a massive dent as Fernandinho’s 90th-minute own goal gave Crystal Palace a point in a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium Saturday.

Two Sergio Aguero goals in the last 10 minutes had turned a thrilling game on its head – and looked set to earn City victory – after Cenk Tosun had given the Eagles a first-half lead.

But it was Palace who had the final word when Wilfried Zaha stole down the left and put in a low cross that Fernandinho reached before Connor Wickham, only to divert the ball into his own net.

The draw leaves champions City 13 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have two games in hand and play Manchester United on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United’s outstanding first season back in the Premier League continued as John Fleck hit a late equaliser to cancel out Gabriel Martinelli’s first half-strike in a1-1 draw at Arsenal.

At St Mary’s stadium, Raul Jimenez scored twice as Wolves came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at in-form Southampton.

The Saints looked set for their sixth victory in seven games when Jan Bednarek hooked in and Shane Long headed home for his first of the season.

However, the momentum shifted after the break. Portuguese teenager Pedro Neto, exceptional for Wolves so far this season, reduced the deficit after controlling Adama Traore’s delivery from the right.

Jimenez slotted home from the spot to bring the scores level after Jonny had been sandwiched by Jack Stephens and Bednarek, and with 14 minutes left the fightback was complete when Jimenez stroked in after more good work from Traore.

The draw takes Nuno Espirito Santos’ men level on points with fifth-placed Manchester United, who take on the Reds tomorrow.