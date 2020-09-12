Pregnant woman shot dead in Lagos cult clash

A 35-year-old pregnant woman was shot dead during a bloody clash between suspected cult groups at Aleke community in Ikorodu, Lagos State on Thursday.

Newsmen report that dozens of suspected cultists invaded Aleke community market around 8p.m. and started shooting sporadically, killing the woman, identified as Risikat Saliman.

The Baale of Aleke, Chief Adeniyi Okemati, said the hoodlums had gunned down the mother of two before the arrival of policemen from at Imota Division.

“I don’t know why they came and be terrorising our people.

“We want Lagos government to intervene so that we can collectively curb the menace to enable my people sleep with their two eyes closed,” the Baale said.

He appealed to the Lagos State Government to intervene as a matter of urgency for the safety of lives and property in the community.

Okemati also urged residents to collaborate with local vigilante teams to curb insecurity in the area.

The brother of the deceased, Mr Babatunde Saliman, told newsmen that the hoodlums arrived at the market around 8: p.m. and started shooting sporadically and eventually the bullet hit her on the back.

“I met her at the market lying in a pool of blood; some of her friends who came to the scene said that she was pregnant.

“Her body has been released by the police and was taken to Ikorodu General Hospital mortuary in preparation to transport her to her home town in Kwara State,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

