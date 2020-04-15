Pregnant woman, eight others killed as gunmen attack Plateau village

No fewer than nine persons including a pregnant woman have been declared dead after a fresh attack by gunmen in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Several houses were also set ablaze by the gunmen during the attack which occurred in Hurra community, Irigwe Chiefdom of the council Area on Tuesday night.

Confirming the killing in the state capital, Jos, Wednesday, the president of Irigwe Development Association, Mr Sunday Abdul wondered how the attack was allowed to take in the community despite the total lockdown imposed on the people by the state government.

“We woke up this morning to the cries and wailings of our people. When I inquired, they told me nine persons including a pregnant woman have again been killed by gunmen who raided Hurra village in Kwall district of Bassa Local Government Area. Several houses have also been burnt down before the attackers left the village,” he said.

“The situation is really hard to understand. Our people are on lockdown as directed by the state government and some other people who feel they can do anything and get away with it came and attacked them, killing nine of our people and setting their houses on fire. How do you explain this? “

Also confirming the attack, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Dan Manjang in blamed the killings on crisis merchants whom he said were fueling insecurity the council area for personal benefits.

“We are aware of the fresh killings in Bassa. No government will be happy to see its citizens being killed,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that while the government is doing everything possible to ensure the sustenance of peace in the state, some people who were benefiting from the crisis were bent on scuttling government’s efforts but the government will not allow them to succeed in their evil agenda.

“The truth is that some crisis who are benefiting from the killing would not want the situation to stop.

“Unless the warring parties come and tell themselves the truth, the situation will continue. Unless those killing their fellow human beings realise that they don’t have the right to take another person’s life, the situation will continue.

“As a government, we send intelligent gathering to address the challenge but some people would go and circumvent the plans for reasons best known to them.

“As it is, we have sent security operatives to the community where the attack took place and we are appealing for them to sheathe their sword and give peace a chance in the council area”