Pregnant Officer Shot Dead as Gunmen Hit Bayelsa Police Station

A pregnant police officer has been shot dead, along with three other officers after a group of yet-to-be-identified gunmen raided a police station in Bayelsa.

PUNCH reports that the suspected hoodlums invaded the station in Agudama community of Yenagoa local government area in the early hours of Monday, shooting sporadically.

Also said to have been killed was the divisional police officer (DPO) and two other policemen who were on duty during the attack.

Sources in the community were quoted as saying the attackers also made away with the rifles and ammunition during the operation that began at about 2am.

“At dawn, we heard one policeman escape, while another, who was shot on the leg survived the attack”, a resident was quoted as saying.

No civilian was said to have been attacked during the incident, while the officers’ bodies have been taken to the Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa, the state capital.

The attack comes about a week after two police officers in the state lost their lives in an encounter with gunmen.