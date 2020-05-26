Pregnant lady calls for boyfriend’s arrest after battering

A pregnant lady has taken to social media to call for the arrest of her boyfriend after he physically assaulted despite her condition.

The lady, who claimed to be five months pregnant, said she was given a hiding by her boyfriend for calling the police for “putting his hands on her.”

According to the lady, @MuvaTone, this is not the first time the boyfriend, named Eric Reeves, has pummelling her.

She alleged that the man, who lives in Montgomery, Alabama, has also been beating his other baby mamas, and she has filed charges against him.

She Tweeted;

“If y’all see him at any Houston airports or train stations please CALL THE POLICE. I’m 5 months pregnant with his child and he beat the hell out of me for calling the police for putting his hands on me! If he make it back to Alabama he Will be free and this isn’t his first time.

“His name is eric reeves. He live in Montgomery Alabama. Yes i filed charges and so did the state i just found out he beat his other bms who also file charges and he still out here free to take down his next victim. I don’t need sympathy i just need his ass in jail.

“This the last thing imma say on it. Yes i called the police yes i file charges i don’t need twitter to do nun but keep a eye out for him if you’re at any airports or bus stations , that’s it that’s all I’m not weak I’m preg. & tired &i don’t care for some of you ignorant comments.

“For you “we need his side” ass weirdos in the comment! Like i said this not his first time… i just didn’t know he was like that.”

