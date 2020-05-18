Pregnant Katy Perry Stuns in First TV Performance on ‘American Idol’ Finale

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Pregnant Katy Perry Stuns in First TV Performance on ‘American Idol’ Finale

Katy Perry did that!

For American Idol‘s grand season finale on Sunday, the singer rocked a daisy-covered dress and gave a performance of her song, Daisies, which then debuted on the show, shortly before a new winner was crowned.

From the colour-popping clip, Perry rocks a hot pink dress that showed off her massive baby bump, as she danced on a psychedelic digital stage that changed and transformed using an interactive computer generated imagery.

Reacting to her performance, Ryan Seacrest said she crushed the performance.

Watch her below:

Related Posts

Genevieve Nnaji Blesses Her Fans With Ageless, Stunning Photo: ‘I Miss You’

May 18, 2020

Usher Catches Flak for Calling Nicki Minaj ‘A Product Of Lil’ Kim’

May 18, 2020

Simi Speaks About the Struggles Women Face in Male-Dominated Field

May 18, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *