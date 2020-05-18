Katy Perry did that!
For American Idol‘s grand season finale on Sunday, the singer rocked a daisy-covered dress and gave a performance of her song, Daisies, which then debuted on the show, shortly before a new winner was crowned.
From the colour-popping clip, Perry rocks a hot pink dress that showed off her massive baby bump, as she danced on a psychedelic digital stage that changed and transformed using an interactive computer generated imagery.
Reacting to her performance, Ryan Seacrest said she crushed the performance.
Watch her below:
