Katy Perry did that!

For American Idol‘s grand season finale on Sunday, the singer rocked a daisy-covered dress and gave a performance of her song, Daisies, which then debuted on the show, shortly before a new winner was crowned.

From the colour-popping clip, Perry rocks a hot pink dress that showed off her massive baby bump, as she danced on a psychedelic digital stage that changed and transformed using an interactive computer generated imagery.

Reacting to her performance, Ryan Seacrest said she crushed the performance.

Watch her below:

