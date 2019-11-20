Pregnant 13-yr-old kills Self after being gang-raped by 6 men

A pregnant 13-year-old girl committed suicide after being gang-raped by up to six men and held captive in a flat, reports claim.

The girl is alleged to have snapped a photo showing her legs dangling from a roof and sent it to a friend with a message saying: “I’m about to go, I love you.”

She also reportedly wrote a series of Facebook posts reading “I’m about to go” and “If I wasn’t pregnant, I would have gone a long time ago”, it was reported.

Her mother, who reported the alleged attack to police in Bangkok, Thailand, said it had sent her into a deep depression before she died by suicide last Friday.

The girl, identified publicly only by her nickname, Pinkie, jumped to her death from a block of flats just before midnight, Thai media reported.

Her mum had told police that a gang of men had held her daughter captive and raped her on the night of November 11, Coconuts Bangkok reported.

It is claimed that Pinkie had argued with her mother just before her suicide and that she ran after the teenager and attempted to stop her.

Police told the news website they had identified two suspects, but reports claimed up to six men were involved in the attack.

Royal Thai Police said they had arrested one man on an unrelated gun offence during a raid on his home. Officers were searching for a second man.

Spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said:

“Both suspects face charges for collaborating to sexually abuse the girl.

‘There were two girls, two boys on the night of the incident. One of the girls, Pinkie, is dead. Warrants have been issued for both boys.’