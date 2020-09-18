Precious Chikwendu Breaks Silence Amidst Marriage Breakdown

Femi Fani-Kayode’s estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu has broken her silence following news that she has parted ways with her husband and father of her four children.

With news flying all over, citing reasons for the breakdown of the union as ranging from domestic violence to mental illness, infidelity and questions on the paternity of her triplets, the former beauty queen and model took to social media to post message.

Taking to Instagram, Precious Chikwendu who up until then was yet to publicly address the news shared a scripture verse which reads;

“When the Lord again turned the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream. Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: them said they among the heathen, The Lord hath done great things for them. The Lord hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad”.

News went viral earlier in the week that Chikwendu and the former minister of aviation had parted ways with different sources alleging domestic violence among other issues.

News report from some quarters on the reportage of the story was labelled libellous by Fani-Kayode who is suing a blogger to the tune of N2 billion.

