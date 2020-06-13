‘Prayer is Keeping Me Going Right Now’ – Khafi Kareem on Brother’s Death

Khafi Kareem has surfaced online for the first time since the news of her brother’s death surfaced.

In case you missed it: the reports said that her brother Alexander, who was only 20, was shot dead by unknown people in the front of a convenience store. And while his assailants have yet to be identified, their vehicle was found burnt distances away from Alexander’s body. Read about about it here.

Khafi’s family have yet to release an official statement, and despite their grief, she still kept her #KhafiPrays YouTube series, during which she prayed for her fans and they, in turn, prayed for her and her family and sent all their condolences.

To a fan who urged her to never stop praying, she replied: “Prayer is one of the only things that’s keeping me going right now,” and she thanked them for their best wishes.

See the heart-wrenching episode below:

