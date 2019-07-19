‘Pray for Wizkid’ – Binta Diamond Tells Fans Trolling Her on Instagram

Binta Diamond has some words for the fans of Wizkid who have been trolling her for speaking up after Jada Pollock’s Instagram account accused the singer of domestic violence.

Recall that Pollock’s Instagram posted the long note about enduring years of abuse, and Binta Diamond hopped on the platform to remind the London-based manager of ‘karma’. Her reaction perhaps was because of Pollock’s loyalty to Wizkid at a time when he dismissed Binta and the mother of his first son, Sola Ogudu, as ‘money hungry hoes.’

Well, Pollock has now withdrawn the abuse allegation by declaring that her Instagram got hacked. Which is why Wizki’d fans are reading Binta Diamond for filth.

But the mother of Wizkid’s second son is undaunted. “Best pray for him cause soon he’ll end up in London prison,” she told the trolls, hinting that Pollock withdraw her statement as a warning to the singer. “hell has no fury like a woman scorned.”

See the exchange below: