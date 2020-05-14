Prancing Through Covid-19, Queen Elizabeth Stays Fit on Horseback

Queen Elizabeth is getting her exercises done and keeping fit despite the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The 94-year-old British Monarch is in good spirits and keeping up with her exercise routine That is more than most of us can say.

According to Vanity Fair, the Nonagenarian left Buckingham Palace in March to join Prince Philip at Windsor Castle where they have been isolating ever since.

Despite the lockdown, Queen Elizabeth whose love for horses is widely known has been steadfast with her fitness, riding her riding horses daily.

How have you been keeping fit this period?

