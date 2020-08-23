Praise Has Been Evicted from the Big Brother House

Praise the is newest housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

The exotic dancer and father of one is the sixth housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition after ranking among the four housemates with the lowest votes according to Viewers’ choice.

Praise was in the bottom four alongside Wathoni, Trickytee and Vee and after the housemates’ nomination, he left the show on August 23, 2020.

There are now fourteen housemates left in the Big Brother Naija house with 5 weeks till the end of the show.

See below to know how viewers voted their favourites.

