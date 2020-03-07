PPD sheds half the staff at national secretariat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sacked 50 percent of its national secretariat staff.

The memo containing the list of the affected staff was signed by the PDP Deputy National Secretary, Mr. Agbo Emmanuel and pasted on the party’s notice board at its National Secretariat yesterday in Abuja.

It was titled: “Disengagement of staff” and was addressed to all the affected staff. The notice read in part; “The NEC members on staff rationalisation in the National Executive Committee meeting of February 22, was mandated to implement the committee’s recommendation of downsizing 50 per cent of the staff strength.

“Affected staff must first show evidence of disengagement signed to them by the National Secretary’s officer before payment.

“All affected staff must be cleared and issued clearance certificate indicating that they are not financially or materially indebted to the party. Consequently upon above, all affected staff must hand over all party documents, materials, office keys and their identify cards for clearance.

“Management wishes the affected staff best of luck in their future endeavour.”

However, the reason for their sack was not indicated in the notice but a party official who spoke with Daily Trust simply said, “We are broke so we have to downsize.”