‘PPD Merely Seeking Relevance after Election Loss’ – APC Replies Secondus

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the statements made by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on insecurity in the country.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, described the remarks by Secondus as an attempt by the main opposition party to seek relevance following its loss at the poll.

“It is just an attempt by the PDP to find a way back to the front page of newspapers and to be relevant in the news,” he said on Friday during his appearance on a ChannelsTV programme.

The APC spokesman added, “It would have been unnecessary for any response at all to come from us as the ruling party but I suspect that the national chairman of the PDP may have stumbled on one of the statements they wrote pre-election.

“Because it sounded more like some of those campaign materials that were not used or that have been used repeatedly; for which the voters passed a verdict in the last election.”

He added that Nigerians are aware of who caused the problems and who is trying to find a solution to them.

“In this country, we all know what this country was before the APC came; we all know the tremendous steps we have taken and the progress we have made so far.

“We are focused on that and we are focused on governance; we are focused on policy and implementation of our policies,” Issa-Onilu stated.

Also speaking in the programme, an aide to the PDP presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, wondered how anyone with a conscience would align with the position of the APC spokesman.

He alleged that the number of deaths recorded under the present administration was much and all the Federal Government has done was to keep making promises.

“It is ludicrous to listen to this kind of vituperation coming from a ruling party because the lives of our people are very important to us,” Shuaib said.

“It is unfortunate that this government is playing politics with the lives of our people. Security has been a challenge in this country under this present administration.”