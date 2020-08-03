PPD group accuses Secondus of causing crisis in party

Some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti South West Council area of Ekiti State have blamed the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, for their present crisis.

According to the stakeholders, Secondus was fueling the lingering crisis by fanning embers of discord among party leaders.

This was contained in a communiqué by the party leaders after a meeting in Ilawe-Ekiti on Sunday wherein they accused Secondus of acting the script of ex-governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

In the communiqué signed by former Ekiti PDP Publicity Secretary, Elder Kunle Oguntoye and Hon. Tolu Dada on behalf of party leaders in Ekiti Southwest, the leaders alleged warned the party’s National Chairman to desist from his plan to conduct local and state congress in the state.

The communique added,

“We have only come to send this signal to the National Working Committee. Prince Uche Secundus is obviously toying with the intelligence of Ekiti people. His unholy romance with Fayose will only land him in trouble.

“We learnt with dismay the plans of the NWC to sneak into Ekiti to conduct LG and State Congresses.

“We are saying without fear or favour that any attempt to do so will amount to flagrant violation of the rule of law considering the fact that the one earlier purportedly conducted by the Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Engr. Aruna Manu is still before the Appellate court for determination.

“Therefore, anyone who accepts to be assigned to Ekiti under any guise of conducting Congress will be doing so at his or her own peril as Ekiti people will use all legal powers within reach to prevent imposition of unwanted candidates.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

