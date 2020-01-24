‘Power’Star Michael Rainey Jr Says He Received Over 300 Death Threats Before Finale

Michael Rainey Jr is not catching a break anytime soon.

The Power star has revealed that people have been sending him, thanks to 50 Cent who leaked several endings of the series over the past several days to confuse eager fans about who shot James “Ghost” St. Patrick, portrayed by Omari Hardwick.

Recall that Rainey Jr., who plays St. Patrick’s son, Tariq, hates his father so he was already the prime suspect. His character shoots and kills St. Patrick in one leaked version of the finale, so over 300 people took it upon themselves to send the actor death threats after they saw it.

“Me going through my dms tryna figure out why I have 326 death threat messages,” the actor posted on Instagram.

This stirred hilarious reactions from co-stars LaLa Anthony and Naturi Naughton, but some fans felt the series fanatics are taking things way over the board with their hatred for Rainey’s character.

See his post below: