Power will shift to the South in 2023 –Yari

Abdulazeez Yari, immediate past governor of Zamfara State, on Saturday said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would ensure power shift to the South in 2023.

Yari, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), also said he might vie for the office of the party’s national chairman should it be zoned to the North.

Speaking in an interview, he said it was expected that power would shift to the South after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure, TheNation writes.

“As we have seen the nature of how our presidency will look like, it has to go South. The chairmanship may likely as well come to the North in preparation for that,” he said on the phone.

Asked if he was one of the leaders supporting power shift to the South in 2023, Yari said: “Of course, that is how things are supposed to be.”

But he declined to be specific about which of the three geo-political zones in the South should have the ticket.

His words: “I don’t want to make an offensive statement. APC leaders will decide.

“As a leader, I do not want to talk and be offending some of our members and leaders.”

