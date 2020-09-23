Power Couple! Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Listed on Time 100

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are making power moves together, one of which includes being featured on Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

The publication which has other names like Tyler Perry, Anthony Fauci, JoJo Siwa, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, named Mr and Mrs Wade as two of the recipients for this year’s honour.

Gabrielle Union, who has been very vocal in recent times about racial injustice, gender inequality, among other Issues, shared the news via her Instagram page.

She wrote;

“Proud, humbled and honoured to be part of this group. Always trying to keep it 💯 and use our voice (sic) to influence positive change in the world. THIS IS THE TIME. #TIME100.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

