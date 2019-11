After achieving over 5 million combined streams across YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music Opp Thot has reached number 37 on the UK Official Singles Charts – Poundz’s first ever top 40 record.

With organic support from the likes of Lawrence Okolie, Aitch, Deno and NSG as well as a spot on the BBC Radio 1Xtra A-List, the record has continued to grow week on week.

Watch below: