Poster for “Your Excellency” Starring Funke Akindele Bello & More is Here

The poster for EbonyLife Films’ “Your Excellency” is finally here.

The theatrical artwork features the likes of Akin Lewis as Chief Olalekan Ajadi; Funke Akindele Bello as his wife Kemi; and so any others.

Bellanaija adds:

Your Excellency tells the story of a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, who becomes a credible contender all through the power of social media.

As the drama unfolds, it seems possible that even a perpetual loser, written off by everyone, can pose a serious challenge for the presidency. Directed by Nollywood’s queen of comedy, Funke Akindele-Bello, the movie is funny and touching in equal measure, as it shows the importance love and loyalty play in facing life’s challenges.

Check out the poster below:

