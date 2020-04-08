Post Malone Sued for ‘Excluding’ Writer From “Circles” Credits

Post Malone has been dragged to the court for his hit sngle, “Circles.”

TMZ reports that Tyler Armes filed claims that he linked up with Posty and producer Frank Dukes back in August 2018 at the behest of Posty’s manager. The suit alleges this session ultimately resulted in what would later become known to the world as “Circles,” the third single off Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Armes added that he “co-wrote the chords and the bass line for the song,” as well as contributed to the main guitar melody. The suit also claims negotiations were in progress in August 2019, the month of the song’s release, with Armes alleging he was pushing for a better deal than the offered 5 percent of publishing and no public writing credit.

Now, Armes is suing with the aim of getting a co-writer credit and a cut of royalties both past and future.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.