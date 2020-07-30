Post Malone Says He’s Against Fining People Who Refuse to Wear a Mask

ukamakaCelebrity / FashionNo Comment on Post Malone Says He’s Against Fining People Who Refuse to Wear a Mask

Post Malone wants everyone to wear a face mask but he is against fining people who refuse to wear one.

The rapper-singer shared his thought during a chat with Joe Rogan, in which they talked about how some cities in California, such as Beverly Hills, have instituted fines ranging up to hundreds of dollars for mask non-compliance. Posty says he is shocked that the authorities are making face mask a law.

“It’s like me in school having to tuck in my shirt or else you get detention,” Malone noted. “It’s weird to be forced to wear something.”

When Rogan pointed out wearing a mask does make an impact halting the virus from spreading, Malon quickly chimed in: “At the end of the day, it all comes down to respect for other people. It’s not a government thing. You shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask — but you should. And that’s because I respect you as a follow human.”

Watch the full Joe Rogan segment below.

Related Posts

‘Family is Everything’, Toni Braxton Breaks Social Media Silence Following Tamar Braxton’s Suicide Attempt

July 30, 2020

Rapper Malik B., Founding Member of The Roots, Dies at 47

July 30, 2020

Toke Makinwa has The Perfect Response for Rumour Mongers

July 30, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply