Post Malone Says He’s Against Fining People Who Refuse to Wear a Mask

Post Malone wants everyone to wear a face mask but he is against fining people who refuse to wear one.

The rapper-singer shared his thought during a chat with Joe Rogan, in which they talked about how some cities in California, such as Beverly Hills, have instituted fines ranging up to hundreds of dollars for mask non-compliance. Posty says he is shocked that the authorities are making face mask a law.

“It’s like me in school having to tuck in my shirt or else you get detention,” Malone noted. “It’s weird to be forced to wear something.”

When Rogan pointed out wearing a mask does make an impact halting the virus from spreading, Malon quickly chimed in: “At the end of the day, it all comes down to respect for other people. It’s not a government thing. You shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask — but you should. And that’s because I respect you as a follow human.”

Watch the full Joe Rogan segment below.

