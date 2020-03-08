Post Malone says he is perfectly fine.

The drama started earlier last week after videos surfaced online of the rapper during several stops of his Runaway tour. One Twitter user wrote “i’m genuinely concerned for post malone and his well-being right now,” while sharing a video of Malone’s antics.

Another shared a video and wrote: “You can’t sit there and tell me that this is normal behavior from Post. It’s not and the man needs help before something bad happens to him. Whether it’s alcohol or drugs, he’s not using them for fun anymore, he’s abusing them. it’s too much now, people are worried.”

See the videos below:

Well, the singer-rapper has shut down any talk that he’s on drugs at his Runaway tour at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday night.

“I’m not on drugs! I feel the best I’ve ever fucking felt in my life,” the 24-year-old rapper said. “And that’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and fucking fall on the floor and do all that fun shit. But for anyone that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel fucking fantastic and I’m not doing drugs.”

See his response below:

Post Malone addresses peoples concerns about his health pic.twitter.com/ETlHsA9uDk — LazyAsf (@LazyAsfBRUH) March 7, 2020