Post Malone ft Young Thug “Goodbyes” On Universal Music Nigeria

After posting a series of teasers, Post Malone has just dropped his latest collaboration with Young Thug.

Titled “Goodbyes,” the somber Brian Lee and Louis Bell produced track sees the two crooners get emotional while talking about tough farewells.

Coming in just shy of three minutes, “Goodbyes” continue Posty’s signature melodic style and features a striking verse from Thugger which sees the rap icon show off his vocal range. The new track is latest from Post Malone, who has been largely absent on the music front for 2019.

