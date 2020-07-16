Porsha Williams Dolls Up for a Post-Mugshot Instagram Photo

Porsha Williams has refused to let you all catch her slacking!

Recall that the reality TV star was arrested yesterday at a protest for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. 26-year-old Taylor was fatally shot by police in her apartment in March of this year. Her death stirred massive outrage and folks have been demanding justice for her family.

And so, while letting their voices heard yesterday, Porsha Williams and some other stars were whisked away by the police and her mugshot, many people believe, wasn’t good.

Which is why she has shared a new photo and post, saying:

Whelp I had no change of clothes and no bags ! We just came out with our faith and strength from God for task at hand ! So I present to you drugstore makeup Glamour lol *Bags sold separately 😂 Hey, no really thank you all for all of Your love and support! If I haven’t gotten a chance to text you back charge it to it to me just being exhausted. And to the cop who tried to tried to snatch out my nose ring have a stanky day!

SAY HER NAME

See her post below:

