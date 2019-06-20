Porsha Williams Breaks Up With Fiancé 8 Months After Engagement

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are over.

According to E! News, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her fiancé have ended their relationship eight months after their engagement.

The outlet added that fans had a feeling there was trouble in paradise after they noticed the reality star had unfollowed him on Instagram following rumours that he cheated on her with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward, an accusation he denied in May.

Now, their relationship is really over and no one can confirm at this moment why they chose to part ways.

The couple got engaged at the end of September and the news broke October 1, a milestone that took place just weeks after Williams announced the two were expecting their first child together.

They welcomed a baby girl in March.

