Porn Star Hits Trey Songz with Pregnancy Claim

Trey Songz has found himself in the midst of a pregnancy controversy days now that he is readying to settle in a relationship with Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori Harvey.

The Heart Attack singer may have found himself in a messier situation as porn star, Brittney Jones has posted ultrasound pictures to buttress her claim.

Recall that she had explained that the reason he slept with her is because they both wanted to do “sick things” to each other, “something other women were too ashamed to say out loud.”

A few hours ago, she posted pictures of an ultrasound photo confirming it is Trey Songz child.

To show her seriousness, Jones was online responding to “Trey Fans” who refused to believe that the pictures weren’t something fabricated.

“Trey fans say I made it with a App but how does a app change the actual photo,” Jones explained on Instagram. “And I spelt my own name wrong. Lmao,” she wrote in another post.

Meanwhile, Harvey’s ex-fiance and Dutch footballer Memphis Depay has released a new cryptic song, “No Love” which fans believe explains why they broke up.

Would Trey be toeing similar path in the wake of this scandal? Fingers crossed…