Popular Yoruba Writer, Oladejo Okediji, Dies at 89

Renowned Yoruba author and storyteller, Chief Oladejo Okediji, is dead.

Chief Okediji died in the early hours of today, April 10, 2019 at 89, according to one of his children, Goke.

According to sources, sympathisers have besieged the residence of the late writer located at the Mabolaje area of Oyo, Oyo State.

The late Okediji, who structured his novels after the detective works of legendary English novelist, Agatha Christie, was the author of Aja Lo Leru, Rere Run, Agbalagba Akan, Atoto Arere, Karin Kapo, Opa Agbeleka, Oga Ni Bukola, Sango, Iroyin Ayo, Binu Tiri and a play, Aajo Aje (Running After Riches) among others.

Goke said the deceased was not sick before his demise.