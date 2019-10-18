Popular Preacher, Pastor Wilson, Filmed Performing Oral Sex on a Woman [Video]

A popular American preacher, Pastor David Wilson, is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after he is seen in a viral video performing an oral sex act on a woman who is reportedly not his wife.

The video is particularly shocking as Wilson, who is the senior pastor of Bibleway Ministries and World Out Reach Inc., Texas, United States, has been a pastor for nearly 40 years.

The footage showing his sexual act emerged on Twitter on Wednesday with the caption:

“Pastor Wilson out here doing the lords work”

The viral video has made the Texas-based preacher an object of internet trolling on social media.

Reacting to the viral video, one of his family members told Heavy.com that they do not know if the video is real.

The family member said that whoever was spreading the video was trying to become famous off Pastor David Wilson’s name.

Meanwhile, the pastor and his ministry are yet to comment on the viral video as at the time of filing this report.

You can watch the NSFW clip below.

Pastor Wilson out here doing the lords work 🤣 pic.twitter.com/V284ulcpCg — Ayesha Curry’s Side Nigga (@Jus4Lafs) October 16, 2019