Popular Comedian, Funny Bone, loses Mom

Nigeria’s stand-up comedian and actor, Stanley Chibuna, popularly called Funny Bone has reportedly lost his mother.

The model and television host shared the news via his Instagram account @funnybone official, saying he was pained beyond words.

His caption reads:

“Speechless .. I am pained but I leave it all to you Lord

“You Alone know best and I can’t question you

“In every situation we give praise.

“I will miss you forever Nnem.”

Following the announcement, a host of Nigerian celebrities and media personalities have expressed their condolences to him, praying for God’s strength at these trying times.