Popular Comedian, Funny Bone, loses Mom

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Popular Comedian, Funny Bone, loses Mom

Nigeria’s stand-up comedian and actor, Stanley Chibuna, popularly called Funny Bone has reportedly lost his mother.

The model and television host shared the news via his Instagram account @funnybone official, saying he was pained beyond words.

His caption reads:

“Speechless .. I am pained but I leave it all to you Lord
“You Alone know best and I can’t question you
“In every situation we give praise.
“I will miss you forever Nnem.”

Following the announcement, a host of Nigerian celebrities and media personalities have expressed their condolences to him, praying for God’s strength at these trying times.

Related Posts

Google Doodle for Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti on 119th posthumous birthday

October 25, 2019

Tension in Zaria over plan to ban sale of Alcohol

October 25, 2019

Lightning kills Cows in Ondo, again

October 25, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *