Popular Comedian, Funny Bone, loses Mom

Nigeria’s stand-up comedian and actor, Stanley Chibuna, popularly called Funny Bone has reportedly lost his mother.
The model and television host shared the news via his Instagram account @funnybone official, saying he was pained beyond words.
His caption reads:
“Speechless .. I am pained but I leave it all to you Lord
“You Alone know best and I can’t question you
“In every situation we give praise.
“I will miss you forever Nnem.”
Following the announcement, a host of Nigerian celebrities and media personalities have expressed their condolences to him, praying for God’s strength at these trying times.