Popular Businesswoman Diekolola Osa Avielele Dies Following Postpartum Complications

Diekolola Osa Avielele is reportedly dead.

According to LIB, the popular events centre owner died Saturday, July 18, following postpartum complications. She had welcomed her son only one week ago and had been said to be doing “well.”

Writing about her demise, makeup artiste, Banke Meshida-Lawal, wrote on her Instagram:

”The Worst News. Dieko. This is so Shattering, My Dearest Friend. I’m here Asking God Questions because This I Don’t Understand…….We were to be Celebrating and Giving Testimonies. …… No Words. It Hurts Deep. May God Comfort Your Husband , And All your Loved ones. Goodnight #Dieko. Rest In Peace Ah!”

See her post below:

