Popular Bayelsa-based blogger kidnapped

A blogger and owner of Naijalivetv.com, Mienpamo Saint, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at his home in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The gunmen reportedly stormed his home in the wee hours of Saturday and whisked him away after seizing his phones and those of his relatives.

Commenting on the matter, a media rights activist and Convener of Yenagoa Media Forum (YMF), Agidee Theophilus, described it as “outrageous”.

Theophilus said:

“This is another, in a series of calamitous events that have befallen men and women of the besieged fourth estate of the realm in the state.

“The Yenagoa Media Forum joins other members of the pen fraternity to condemn the abduction of the media practitioner who in recent times has published scathing reports about key political actors in the Bayelsa State government.

“While the painful memory of the unresolved murder of Famous Giobaro is still fresh in our minds, we urged the Bayelsa State Police Command to do everything within its powers to resolve the matter within the shortest possible time.

“Our work as journalists in the state is almost a thankless job while dissenting voices are treated as pariahs. For those who have instigated this shameful act, let’s be reminded of the very insightful statement by the late US, President John F. Kennedy on freedom of the press”.

The motive for his abduction remains unclear as of the time of filing this report as his family hasn’t been reached with a ransom demand, while the police are yet to issue a statement.

