Pope offers prayers for Northern Nigerian killings

Pope Francis has called for special intercessory prayers over the constant violence and killings across the world, particularly in northern Nigeria.

The Catholic Pontiff, in a tweet posted on his official Twitter handle Saturday, August 15, called on the ”Mother of hope” to intercede on behalf of citizens in the northern part of the country.

“Let us invoke the intercession of the “Mother of hope” for all the situations in the world that are most in need of hope, in particular for the population of the northern region of Nigeria, victims of violence and terrorist attacks,” he tweeted.

