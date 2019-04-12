Pope Kisses Feet of Rival South Sudan Leaders

Pope Francis has kissed the feet of the South Sudan’s leaders, calling on them to maintain the “fragile” peace that exists between them.

The Holy Father made the remarkable gesture during a two-day spiritual retreat at the Vatican, pleading with President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar, his former deputy turned rebel leader, and three other vice presidents to honour the armistice they signed and commit to forming a unity government in May.

“I am asking you as a brother to stay in peace. I am asking you with my heart, let us go forward. There will be many problems but they will not overcome us. Resolve your problems,” the pope said after he performed the rare gesture.

The pontiff who spoke in Italian — which was translated by an aide into English — added that “but in front of the people, hold hands united. So, as simple citizens, you will become fathers of the nation.”

The leaders were apparently shocked to see the 82-year-old pontiff — who was helped by aides — got on his knees with difficulty to kiss the shoes of the two main opposing leaders and several other people in the room.

Kiir and Machar had clashed in 2013, leading to a civil war that left roughly 400,000 people in South Sudan dead.

The duo however signed a peace agreement in 2018 that brought the war to an end.