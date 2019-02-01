Pope Francis Holds Maiden Mass in the Middle East

Pope Francis on Sunday will begin his visit to the peninsula, home to two million expatriate Catholics as well as the holiest sites of Islam in Saudi Arabia.

In a video message that began with the words Al Salamu Alaikum (Peace be with you), the Pope said: “I am happy for this occasion the Lord has given me to write, on your dear land, a new page in the history of relations between religions.

“Faith in God unites and does not divide, it draws us closer despite differences, it distances us from hostilities and aversion.”

The Holy Father will spend less than 48 hours in the United Arab Emirates, and the papal Mass in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City on February 5, is expected to draw some 120,000 people.

Priests, worshipers and diplomats in the UAE say it is among the most tolerant countries in the Gulf region toward other religions.

In the UAE and Kuwait, Christians may worship in churches or church compounds, and in other places with special licences while in Saudi Arabia, churches are banned.

Francis commended the UAE as “a land that is trying to be a model of coexistence, of human brotherhood, and a meeting place among diverse civilisations and cultures.’’

He has already visited half a dozen predominantly Muslim nations and has used those trips to call for inter-religious dialogue and to condemn the notion of violence in the name of God.

The pope will meet privately with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, who invited him.

“There may very well be some people who will criticise him for going (because of the war in Yemen) but I expect that he will raise this issue as he has previously,’’ a Western diplomat said.

Francis will also visit Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the largest in the country, and hold a private meeting there with the Muslim Council of Elders.

Vatican officials call Catholic communities such as those in the UAE “passport Churches’’ because the priests, like the mostly Filippino and Indian Catholics they minister to, are foreign and need permission to live and work there.

This is different from other mostly Muslim countries like Syria and Iraq, where there have been local Catholic communities and priests for centuries.

Vatican officials say they hope one of the immediate effects of the visit will be permission to build more church compounds in the UAE to minister to the Catholic community.

“We are really stretched. We need more churches. We need more priests,” one official said.